Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy turned on players after Fulham defeat

Leicester City coach Ruud van Nistelrooy had a heated exchange with his players following their home defeat by Fulham.

Facundo Buonanotte was said to be among those players he criticized post-game, per The Mail.

The Foxes have now suffered seven consecutive defeats, raising fears of a second relegation in three seasons ahead of their crucial trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

The losing streak has caused tension behind the scenes, with Van Nistelrooy particularly frustrated with Buonanotte.

Buonanotte, who was a key player under former boss Steve Cooper, has started only three of nine league games since Van Nistelrooy took charge in November.

Recently, the 19-year-old has been unhappy with his lack of playing time, leading Brighton to consider canceling the season-long loan agreement.