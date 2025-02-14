Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy reflects on Arsenal revenge

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Leicester/Facebook
Former Manchester United star Ruud van Nistelrooy admits he quickly accepted his role in helping create Arsenal’s Invincibles – but takes greater pride in ending their streak.

The Leicester City boss faces the Gunners on Saturday, with memories of their intense battles still vivid.

While Arsenal’s unbeaten 38-game run was a highlight of Arsene Wenger’s reign, van Nistelrooy relishes being part of the team that finally ended it.

Per The Mirror, Van Nistelrooy said: “At the time, I was gutted I missed the penalty. For me, that was the big thing.

“It was my responsibility to win the game late on for my team. I didn’t do that. Other than that, I wasn’t really bothered about what happened afterwards. I was only focused on performing and helping Man Utd as a striker, winning trophies.

“One year later, there was another penalty moment. For me, that’s what it’s about. You miss one. You take one. It was the same again. Nil-nil. It was late again. That’s what it’s about. You do it - and score.”

