Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy accepts hometown boos after Fulham defeat

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy shrugged off boos during defeat at home to Fulham.

The Dutchman was jeered when he took off Bilal El Khannouss in the second-half.

Van Nistelrooy said: “It’s okay, you have to accept it and I am. I’m making substitutions to impact the game. It can be in different areas, physical, profile of a player, the opposition. When it’s not received well for once, then I’ll take that one.

“Because the crowd boo one substitution of me, it doesn’t mean I have to explain all the reasons behind the substitution. It’s not for the public to know.

“It’s respect to the players who come on. They are valuable members of the squad and deserve minutes to help this team as well. It’s not about one person in this team and in this squad. That for me is very clear.”

He also said: “We have to deal with it. We cannot change it. We have to face it. Don’t feel sorry for anybody. We are professionals and we have to deal with it.

“We have to make sure that we perform so the crowd is up and supportive. That’s our task. There’s no other excuse or explanation necessary. It’s up to us and sometimes you deserve criticism and you have to accept it because it wasn’t good enough and do better next time.”