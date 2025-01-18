Fulham boss Silva highlights Smith Rowe after win at Leicester

Fulham boss Marco Silva highlighted Emile Smith Rowe after their 2-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday.

Smith Rowe and Adama Traore struck for the Cottagers on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Silva said, “He's a very, very important player for us. Unfortunately for him and for us, he had a difficult December month which broke the momentum and confidence he was playing with.

“He had a small issue in his hamstring, He's a player who's had injuries in the past that have completely broken his momentum. Of course, it starts to create some doubts in his mind.

“We were able to rest him and manage him in the best way we could, and it's really important to have him back. He's going to arrive at his best again.”