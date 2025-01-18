Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement
Guardiola praises Man City chiefs as three signings due

Fulham boss Silva: Victory at Leicester well deserved

Paul Vegas
Fulham boss Silva: Victory at Leicester well deserved
Fulham boss Silva: Victory at Leicester well deservedAction Plus
Fulham boss Marco Silva was pleased with their 2-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday.

Emile Smith Rowe and Adama Traore struck for the Cottagers on the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Well-deserved three points for us, definitely,” said Silva afterwards. “I thought we grew throughout the game.

Marco Silva at Leicester

“The early goal in the second half made an impact, definitely. From that, we built our victory and in a good way to be honest. I thought we controlled the game well.

“First-half, I think our possession was ok but a little bit slow. We gave them the chance to settle back and it was more difficult for us to break them down.

“The opening goal was really important for us and from that moment we built and we deserved the three points with the clean sheet, which is always really important for us.

“A good reaction from us from Tuesday where we didn't win the game but we deserved clearly to win that game. Congratulations to the players, the fans that were here as well. Now we have to move on.”

On Leicester counterpart Ruud van Nistelrooy, he added: “We all know what our job means. If you ask me if I have sympathy, of course I have. Ruud I think doesn't need it because he's a professional that knows the job really well.

“He's here to take decisions like I'm here to take decisions as well. He took a decision that he wanted and he expected it to be the best for the team in that moment, that's it.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLeicesterFulham
Related Articles
Fulham bounce back with comfortable win as Leicester continue to languish
Fulham boss Silva warns West Ham off Muniz
Glasner reveals Palace are set to announce their first signing within the next 24 hours