Fulham boss Silva: Victory at Leicester well deserved

Fulham boss Marco Silva was pleased with their 2-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday.

Emile Smith Rowe and Adama Traore struck for the Cottagers on the day.

“Well-deserved three points for us, definitely,” said Silva afterwards. “I thought we grew throughout the game.

Marco Silva at Leicester

“The early goal in the second half made an impact, definitely. From that, we built our victory and in a good way to be honest. I thought we controlled the game well.

“First-half, I think our possession was ok but a little bit slow. We gave them the chance to settle back and it was more difficult for us to break them down.

“The opening goal was really important for us and from that moment we built and we deserved the three points with the clean sheet, which is always really important for us.

“A good reaction from us from Tuesday where we didn't win the game but we deserved clearly to win that game. Congratulations to the players, the fans that were here as well. Now we have to move on.”

On Leicester counterpart Ruud van Nistelrooy, he added: “We all know what our job means. If you ask me if I have sympathy, of course I have. Ruud I think doesn't need it because he's a professional that knows the job really well.

“He's here to take decisions like I'm here to take decisions as well. He took a decision that he wanted and he expected it to be the best for the team in that moment, that's it.”