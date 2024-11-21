Leicester boss Cooper reveals major Fatawu blow: It is difficult news

Leicester City attacker Abdul Fatawu's season is over.

Fatawu has suffered an ACL injury and it's been confirmed he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Foxes boss Steve Cooper said this morning: "That it happens at such a young age is a hard blow for him and also for us.

"He is a great talent and a young player who is exciting. There is so much to be excited about with him. He started showing really good signs of the potential he has.

"We must support him in every way to make his rehabilitation as smooth as possible, so that he comes back stronger. It is difficult news."

