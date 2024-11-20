Leicester's Huth set to be replaced as loan manager as he takes on new role

Leicester City’s new loans manager is taking the place of former player and current loans boss Robert Huth.

The club have been advertising the position for some time, but fans had assumed the role was for someone who would work alongside the ex-center half.

Now Leicester Mercury states that Huth is likely to depart, possibly for a different role at another club.

The role is an important one, as manager Steve Cooper is eager for his young players to go out on productive loans.

The club do have a lot of talent in their youth system, but those players must develop at the right pace to become first teamers.

City have 10 players away on loan at present, with Cooper personally keeping tabs on many of them.

