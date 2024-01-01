Leicester boss Cooper ponders new Fatawu role

Leicester City star Abdul Fatawu could play as an attacking right-back again in the Premier League.

The Foxes used Fatawu to great effect in a comeback win over Southampton last weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the situation was unique, as the Saints were down to ten men, manager Steve Cooper was very impressed.

“He’s a really exciting young player,” Cooper told reporters.

“He did brilliantly for the club last year. And he’s going to quickly become an exciting Premier League player as well.

“We’re just in that little transition with him understanding how to develop his game, playing with a bit more variety. When he comes on and plays like he did today and takes opportunities, he’s showing the player that he will be in the Premier League. Kudos to him.

“Definitely (he can play that role again), yes. You saw the really exciting bits of Abdul’s play today but fair play to him, he’s happy to run back just as quick as well, which is not always a trait of a player of his profile.

“We felt he would be okay coping with what Southampton had out that side as well. It was more about getting another attacking player on the pitch, and then up the pitch. We moved JJ (James Justin) to the other side because we know he can play both. Sometimes these things can help and sometimes they can hinder, but fortunately today it helped.”