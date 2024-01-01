Martin explains holding back Lallana for Southampton defeat to Leicester

Tribal Football
Southampton boss Russell Martin admitted he did not introduce Adam Lallana in their latest game as they were down to ten men.

The Saints had been 2-0 up against Leicester City, but a defensive collapse saw them also lose a player to a red card.

While Lallana was warming up at one stage, Martin chose to bring on Will Smallbone on 68 minutes with the score at 2-1 to his team. 

His team then got a red card minutes later, which may have caused him to not bring on Lallana as well.Post-game, Martin told the Daily Echo: "We were down to ten men and we were not going to have a lot of the ball. 

"That's not Adam's strength. Adam's strength is to really dominate the ball. If we still had 11 men he would have come on today 100% and helped us create or control the game but he didn't."

