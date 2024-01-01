Leicester boss Cooper: Palace draw feels like loss

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper admitted mixed emotions after their 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi had Leicester 2-0 ahead before Jean-Philippe Mateta struck twice for the hosts.

But Cooper later said, "There was loads of good in the game - in the first half we were miles the better team, I really liked us.

"We just needed to manage those moments after going 2-0 up, which we didn't quite do.

"There's definitely loads of good in the game, but if I'm being honest it feels like a loss.

"Sometimes a point away from home ends up being really important, it might not feel like it at the moment but it might be."

On Crystal Palace's first goal, he added: "I really want to see the image that says that was definitely onside, because at the moment we have a few questions to ask of the Premier League."