Leicester boss Cooper happy with victory over Villarreal

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper spoke about their most recent preseason game.

The Foxes were successful against Spanish La Liga side Villarreal in a behind closed doors game.

Veteran forward Jamie Vardy got one of the goals in a 2-1 success, which will have boosted their confidence after promotion to the Premier League.

Cooper told the club website: “It’s obviously nice to win, winning’s a good habit, but it’s not the be all and end all, the results, in pre-season. They’ve (the players) been excellent with their engagement, they’ve been excellent in the level of training, and what you saw in the game, really trying to take on the ideas, which is obviously what we need.

“We know we’re starting from a good place because of what went on last year, but at the same time, we’ve got to build to get ready for the Premier League. That’s something that we talked about a lot, being Premier League ready.

“We played some really good stuff, and with our ideas as well, which is the most important thing as well. There were one or two things that didn’t go quite right and that’s good as well, but that’s how you learn and get better. You need to look at those things and talk about them for the future.

“It’s been a really good week, with minutes in the legs and ideas in the heads. We go back now in a better place than when we came out, that’s for sure.”