Legia Warsaw closing on deal for Man Utd midfielder Oyedele

Manchester United midfielder Maxi Oyedele could be heading away from the club.

The Red Devils have not been using the 19-year-old in their first team so far.Per The Mail, he is in line for a move to Polish side Legia Warsaw this summer.

Oyedele has been with the club since joining their academy from Burnley as an eight-year-old.

He did impress during a loan spell with Altrincham, but has not been able to break into the first team.

Oyedele may feel that a permanent move away is the best route to resurrecting his career.