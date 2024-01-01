Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Man Utd and Chelsea at odds over Chilwell terms
Man Utd chiefs determined to reach Ugarte deal with PSG

Legia Warsaw closing on deal for Man Utd midfielder Oyedele

Legia Warsaw closing on deal for Man Utd midfielder Oyedele
Legia Warsaw closing on deal for Man Utd midfielder Oyedele
Legia Warsaw closing on deal for Man Utd midfielder OyedeleTribalfootball
Manchester United midfielder Maxi Oyedele could be heading away from the club.

The Red Devils have not been using the 19-year-old in their first team so far.Per The Mail, he is in line for a move to Polish side Legia Warsaw this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Oyedele has been with the club since joining their academy from Burnley as an eight-year-old.

He did impress during a loan spell with Altrincham, but has not been able to break into the first team.

Oyedele may feel that a permanent move away is the best route to resurrecting his career. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueOyedele MaximilanoManchester UnitedLegiaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Fulham make offer for Man Utd target Berge
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off
Man Utd chiefs determined to reach Ugarte deal with PSG