Leeds United are working to agree a contract extension for midfield star Ao Tanaka before the end of 2026.

Daniel Farke's team have enjoyed a strong start to the 2026/27 season with 17 points picked up from 11 games so far and Tanaka has been crucial to that.

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The Japan international has started nine of those matches alongside captain Ethan Ampadu at the base of Farke's engine room.

He's made 82 club appearances since joining from Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2024 and played a vital role in the 2024/25 promotion campaign.

As per the latest from Sky Sports, the 28-year-old has now agreed terms on a deal that will keep him at Elland Road until 2029.

That extends his current link at Elland Road by 12 months and wards off rumoured interest over a possible move back to the Bundesliga.

Up next for Tanaka and Leeds is a home clash with Coventry City on November 28.