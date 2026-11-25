Dominic Calvert-Lewin is reportedly close to signing a record new deal at Leeds United.

The 29-year-old has certainly proven the doubters wrong, scoring an impressive 21 goals in his 52 games since joining Leeds as a free agent last season.

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According to The Athletic, Calvert-Lewin and Leeds United have agreed terms on a new contract running to 2029.

The report adds that Leeds have committed to a club-record wage for the striker as a reward for his fine form since arriving at Elland Road.

Leeds are also working out the final details of a one-year extension for fellow forward Lukas Nmecha, after triggering the option they held in his contract.