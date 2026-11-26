Alonso says Chelsea "want to show our reaction" against Forest, but Pedro will not return

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso says his side wants to show a reaction against Nottingham Forest after the loss to Leeds.

Chelsea will travel to face relegation-threatened Forest on Friday night, having lost five of their opening 11 league matches.

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The Blues sit eighth in the table, 12 points behind leaders Arsenal as their already light title race looks to be over before Christmas.

Chelsea have conceded 20 goals in 11 Premier League matches and were blown away in their last game against Leeds United, which finished 4-1.

Last season's corresponding fixture ended in a 3-0 victory for Chelsea, back when Ange Postecoglou was in charge and they will seek to bounce back at the City Ground as pressure grows on Alonso.

Speaking in his press conference, Alonso was asked a number of questions, including why he believes his side have been performing so poorly.

"There are many reasons. Football reasons, things that we can't afford, basics in football that are so important to compete at this level. If you don't have those, you play as we did and for sure the idea and the goal and the work and the talks has been in that direction, to show a good game and to compete much better tomorrow."

"We want to show our reaction (against Nottingham Forest), we want to show that we can do much better, that has been the main focus and the goal for tomorrow because we are expecting a tough game and we need to be competitive and to show that tomorrow."

When asked if any injured players such as Joao Pedro would return, he responded: "No."

Pedro scored five goals and provided three assists in his first five league matches before suffering a thigh injury and his loss has been brutal for the Chelsea side.

Leeds outran Chelsea by 6km and won possession nine times in the final third through their pressing, which Alonso's side simply couldn't handle. Forest will seek a similar performance as the West London side prepare for another challenge.