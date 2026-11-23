Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea must strengthen their central defence in January.

The Liverpool legend criticised the partnership of Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 Premier League defeat to Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

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The former England defender highlighted the Blues’ defensive vulnerability, with the Blues conceding 20 goals in their opening 11 league matches.

"Chelsea have got a massive problem at centre-back and if they don't change it in January, they're going to have a big problem in terms of where they feel they should be this season with the Champions League," Carragher said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"Colwill at Sunderland against Brobbey gave the penalty away, and the manager took him off at half-time. Fofana's performance against Man United, especially in the first half, was one of the worst you'll see from a centre-back this season.

"As a partnership, this will never work because they're not physical enough and there's no real leader there."