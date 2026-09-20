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Leeds United boss Farke has 'mixed emotions' about Crystal Palace draw

Leeds United boss Farke has 'mixed emotions' about Crystal Palace draw
Leeds United boss Farke has 'mixed emotions' about Crystal Palace drawREUTERS

Daniel Farke said he had 'mixed emotion' about Leeds' 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace as their unbeaten start to the Premier League season continues.

With two wins and three draws from their first five Premier League games, Leeds currently sit in fifth with nine points.

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The West Yorkshire club had to share the spoils against Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Sunday (September 20).

Speaking to reporters after the game, Farke admitted he had ‘mixed emotions’ about the result.

"Mixed emotions. Preferred to win it but reality is that all 38 games cannot be magic nights. Sometimes you have to dig in," said Farke. 

"Many things I liked: unbeaten run and clean sheet. If we can't win, then we don't lose. We were a bit too loose.

"Credit to Palace, good structure. You have to be tidy on the ball. We rarely won first and second touch.

"This is the culture we have implemented in the club. We need to be consistent over weeks and months. It's difficult, but with this group it is relatively easy. It is a joy to work with them."

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