Premier League Gameweek 4 - Predictions, odds, and best bets

With 10 wins from his last 12 picks, Premier League betting analyst Frank Monkhouse aims for more profits on gameweek 4.

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Following a dramatic midweek of UEFA Champions League matches, the Premier League returns.

Matchweek 4 begins with five games in the fan-friendly Saturday 10:00 a.m. ET kickoff slot, including Fulham's trip to Anfield. The action continues with two matches on Saturday afternoon (U.S. time) and two more on Sunday, before Leeds hosts Newcastle on Monday.

Manchester City leads Arsenal on goal difference, with both clubs boasting perfect records through their first three games. Hull City is the best of the rest in third place, with fans of the Tigers hoping their team can keep pace with the leaders this month.

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Chelsea v Hull, Saturday, 10:00 AM ET

Chelsea v Hull Flashscore

Chelsea plays its second match of the week at Stamford Bridge, following Wednesday's League Cup third-round meeting with Leeds United.

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has had a mixed bag of results since arriving in London. Chelsea starts the week in fourth place, following two wins and a loss.

The Blues were involved in two high-scoring games, beating Fulham 3-2 on the road and Brighton 4-3 at home, before losing 2-1 at Arsenal last Sunday.

Hull City sits a place and a point better off than its hosts. The Tigers have two wins and a draw in three games. They picked up back-to-back wins over Manchester United and Coventry, before drawing with Aston Villa.

Those results are even more impressive when you realize Hull has yet to allow a goal.

I expect Chelsea to grab another entertaining win at home, but at odds of -450, we can do better.

My Chelsea vs. Hull betting pick is for Cole Palmer to record two or more shots on target.

Opta Stats show that Palmer has recorded three or more shots on target in each of his previous nine league matches at this venue. The Englishman has also had at least one shot on target in all but one of his last 13 games.

With that stat in mind, I advise a bet on Palmer to score at least one goal during the game. You can play this wager as a single or add it to your weekend parlays and same-game parlays.

Tip: Cole Palmer to score at least one goal @ +110 (BetMGM)

Bet explanation: You’ll make a profit if Palmer scores at least one goal against Hull.

Tottenham v Everton, Saturday, 12:30 PM ET

Tottenham v Everton Flashscore

The TV cameras will be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday for the visit of Everton.

Spurs find themselves down in the relegation zone after taking only one of the first nine points available. They lost their opening two league matches, conceding five goals and scoring none.

They have yet to find the net, but did play to a scoreless 0-0 tie at the City Ground seven days ago, picking up their first point.

Everton has performed better than Spurs so far, entering with a proud unbeaten record and five points on the board. Everton head coach David Moyes has instilled a never-say-die attitude in his Toffees, and that was evident in a draw with Manchester United last time.

Everton beat Crystal Palace 2-0, and drew 1-1 at Bournemouth, before that energetic four-goal draw with the Red Devils.

Betting against the home team has served us well so far, and I'm happy to continue that approach.

You'll get odds of +270 on Everton to win, but I'll play it safe and take the away team on the double chance market. Bettors have a two-in-three chance of making a profit, with both the away win and draw paying out.

Backing Everton on the double chance has cashed in each of their three league games so far. Betting against Tottenham with the same wager also has a perfect record.

There's little doubt Tottenham will improve as the season goes on, but I'll continue to bet against them until they give me a reason to stop.

Tip: Everton or draw @ -135 (FanDuel) | -130 (BetMGM)

Bet explanation: If Saturday's match ends in a draw or a win for Everton, you'll beat the sportsbooks.

Sunderland v Arsenal, Saturday, 03:00 PM ET

Sunderland v Arsenal Flashscore

The marquee matchup on the Premier League's Saturday schedule comes from the Stadium of Light, as Sunderland prepares to take on the defending champions.

The Black Cats and Gunners met twice in league play last season, with Arsenal winning 5-2 on aggregate, although Sunderland did grab a hard-earned point here last November in a 2-2 draw.

Sunderland carries an even split of results after three games, with one win, one draw, and one loss. Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris and his team beat Fulham 1-0 in their only previous home match. Wilson Isidor came off the bench to score the game-winner in the 75th minute, but it was far from convincing.

The winners finished with just 41% possession and four shots on target. I expect them to struggle against an Arsenal team with a perfect record after three matches.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta's squad hammered Coventry City 3-0 in London and closed out August with a 1-0 win in Birmingham. They looked every bit a team capable of winning back-to-back titles when fighting back from a goal down to beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates six days ago.

Focusing on their previous road trip, Arsenal had 60% possession when beating Aston Villa 1-0, had two shots at goal, and allowed none.

Keep things simple, and bet on Arsenal to make it four wins in four league games at around -225. At the odds offered, an Arsenal win is best suited for parlays.

Tip: Arsenal win @ -230 (FanDuel) | -225 (BetMGM)

Bet explanation: If Arsenal scores more goals than Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, you'll collect a profit from the sportsbooks.

Coventry v Brighton, Sunday 09:00 ET

Coventry v Brighton Flashscore

Sunday brings a doubleheader from the Premier League, and we begin at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Coventry head coach Frank Lampard's newly promoted Sky Blues are winless in three games, scoring no goals and allowing five.

The home team is in last place in the standings, and sportsbooks make them a strong bet to be relegated, suffering a quick return to the Championship.

Brighton opened with an impressive 4-0 home win over Aston Villa but lost 4-3 in its second match. The Seagulls completed the set with a 1-1 draw against Leeds in East Sussex.

Oddsmakers at the most popular betting apps have the away win as the favorite, with the pregame odds suggesting a strong showing from Brighton head coach Fabian Hürzeler's squad. Will they deliver?

I expect Brighton to pile pressure on Coventry, but the Seagulls lack the consistency needed to make them a strong play. Therefore, we turn to player props for better odds.

Brighton midfielder Diego Gómez came close to scoring in last weekend's draw with Leeds. The 23-year-old did provide an assist to Jack Hinshelwood for the simplest of tap-ins in that opening-day win over Unai Emery's Aston Villa squad.

The stats show that Gómez has had at least three shots on goal in each of his last five Premier League appearances, and I expect the Paraguay international to be an important player on Sunday.

Tip: Gomez to score @ +333 (BetMGM)

Bet explanation: Diego Gomez must score at least one goal during this match to ensure your bet wins.

Man Utd v Man City, Sunday, 11:30 AM ET

Man Utd v Man City Flashscore

The biggest Premier League match of the week comes from the Theatre of Dreams.

It's the 198th Manchester Derby, and United enters with home-field advantage and the lion's share of wins. The head-to-head stats have Manchester United with 80 wins in all competitions, against 62 for their bitter rivals, with 55 matches ending in a draw.

It's worth noting that in both derbies last season, the away team lost and failed to score a goal. Manchester City won 3-0 at the Etihad in September, and Manchester United responded with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

I could go out on a limb and predict the winner, but the head-to-head numbers point me toward a better approach.

Betting under 3.5 goals would have earned you a profit in each of the last six derbies, a run that stretches back to May 2024. Going back further, under 3.5 was the correct call in 9 of 10. I'd encourage my followers to add under 3.5 goals to their betting cards.

Derbies are often tense affairs, with neither team willing to push hard for the win, leaving itself exposed to the counterattack.

The pregame betting odds available on the bet365 app have an away win as the most likely outcome here, with +110 on offer. Manchester City last won at Old Trafford almost three years ago, which does little to inspire confidence.

I'll stick with this match producing fewer than four combined goals at -250. Not the kind of odds that'll make you rich overnight, but I'm confident bettors will get a serious run for their money, and the stats make it a strong play.

If you're looking for better value, I suggest Haaland to score at -150. The towering Norwegian striker leads the way in shots this season with eight on target. No other Premier League player can match that at this stage.

Haaland has eight goals in seven appearances in this matchup, ensuring he'll be a popular pick.

Tip: Under 3.5 goals @ -152 (FanDuel) | -165 (BetMGM)

Bet explanation: Your bet wins if the Manchester Derby produces fewer than four combined goals.

Leeds v Newcastle, Monday, 03:00 PM ET

Leeds v Newcastle Flashscore

Monday Afernoon Football comes from Elland Road, and entertainment is guaranteed as Leeds United faces off against Newcastle United.

The stadium will be packed to capacity, with millions more worldwide following the action on TV and the best live streaming apps.

Both clubs enter protecting unbeaten records, thanks to a win and two draws in their opening three games. Newcastle sits higher in the standings thanks to a slightly better goal difference, but there's very little between the teams.

Leeds has played only one home match so far, drawing 1-1 with Brentford in Matchweek 2. Monday is Newcastle's second road match of the new season, having beaten Tottenham 2-0 in London.

Results show Leeds fans haven't celebrated a win over Newcastle since a 2-1 victory at St. James' Park in January 2021. They haven't seen Leeds beat Newcastle at Elland Road in almost six years.

I'm happy to side with the away win here, but I'll take the safety net offered by the double chance market.

In the last seven meetings between these two, we've had four draws. The three that didn't finish level were decided by a single goal. Newcastle beat Leeds 4-3 in January of this year. Included in that seven-match run is a 1-0 win for Newcastle at this venue, and that 2-1 win for Leeds mentioned earlier.

With draws a regular occurrence when Leeds and Newcastle collide, and with both clubs already drawing two of their three league games thus far, I'm taking Newcastle or draw in the double chance betting.

Tip: Newcastle or draw @ -190 (FanDuel) | -185 (BetMGM)

Bet explanation: If Newcastle can avoid a loss at Elland Road on Monday in front of a packed crowd, you'll secure a profit from the match.