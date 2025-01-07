Leeds set to bid for Forest defender to help boost their promotion chances

Leeds United are hoping to actively boost their Premier League promotion chances.

The Elland Road club are once again one of the favorites to come up from the Championship.

While they narrowly missed out last term, The Sun states they will be signing reinforcements to not repeat that collapse.

Leeds are said to be assessing Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele.

The Premier League club are willing to sell the defender for a fee of around £10M.

The 22-year-old will have his pick of clubs, as Sheffield Wednesday are also keen to sign him.