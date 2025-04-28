Leeds seek to re-sign Phillips from Man City

Leeds United are expected to make a move to re-sign midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

The former Leeds star has spent the season on-loan with Ipswich Town and knows he has no future at City.

The Sun says promoted Leeds are already exploring the prospect of bringing Phillips back to Elland Road for their Premier League return.

Leeds are counting on City making Phillips available for an affordable price, with all three parties willing to do business.

Phillips left Leeds three years ago, but the move turned sour as he struggled with the demands of City manager Pep Guardiola and the culture inside the club.