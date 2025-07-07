Leeds secure young quartet to new contracts

Leeds United have secured youngsters Rory Mahady, Harvey Vincent, Coban Bird and Josh McDonald to new contracts.

Scotland youth goalkeeper Mahady has signed to 2028, attacker Vincent to 2027, left-back Bird also to 2027 and attacking midfielder McDonald to 2028.

“It feels great,” McDonald (above) told the club's website after putting pen to paper. “Obviously getting it over the line, I am just excited to keep on going.

“I would say I am a one-on-one player. I want to go out and beat the man. I like playing exciting football and getting the fans up."

Happy club has faith in me

Mahady also stated: "It is obviously a massive moment for me and my family.

“To get a new deal done, especially when we are back in the Premier League, it is good to see the club have put faith in me and given me a new deal.