Red Bull chief Klopp rules out working with Leeds

Red Bull global chief Jurgen Klopp has ruled out working with Leeds United.

Red Bull is the main sponsor and minority owner at Leeds, with Klopp said to be overseeing the Championship club's management.

However, BILD says Klopp has refused any direct work at Elland Road.

It's suggested the former Liverpool manager is reluctant to work with another English club out of respect to Reds fans.

Klopp starts his job formally today.

Red Bull's club stable includes Leipzig, Salzburg and Liefering, New York, Paris, Saitama and Bragantino.