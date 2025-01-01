Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
Amorim: Man Utd must sell to buy; this club needs a SHOCK
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits Fonseca blunder: I apologise to Paulo and our fans

Red Bull chief Klopp rules out working with Leeds

Paul Vegas
Red Bull chief Klopp rules out working with Leeds
Red Bull chief Klopp rules out working with LeedsAction Plus
Red Bull global chief Jurgen Klopp has ruled out working with Leeds United.

Red Bull is the main sponsor and minority owner at Leeds, with Klopp said to be overseeing the Championship club's management.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, BILD says Klopp has refused any direct work at Elland Road.

It's suggested the former Liverpool manager is reluctant to work with another English club out of respect to Reds fans.

Klopp starts his job formally today.

Red Bull's club stable includes Leipzig, Salzburg and Liefering, New York, Paris, Saitama and Bragantino.

Mentions
ChampionshipPremier LeagueKlopp JurgenLeedsLiverpool
Related Articles
Sheffield Utd teenager a major target for Liverpool as he continues to impress
Liverpool star Jones reveals emotional text from Klopp after Leicester game
Red Bull chief admits first Klopp approach made two years ago