Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Man Utd given "green light" to sign young Brighton striker
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals
Victor Osimhen & Chelsea? How one of the game's great strikers has dropped into their arms

Leeds boss Farke: Rutter farewell was emotional

Leeds boss Farke: Rutter farewell was emotional
Leeds boss Farke: Rutter farewell was emotional
Leeds boss Farke: Rutter farewell was emotionalTribalfootball
Leeds United departing star Georginio Rutter has said a tearful farewell to the Championship club.

The Elland Road side are set to lose yet another key player from last season’s squad, with Rutter on his way to Brighton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Given they were unable to secure promotion to the Premier League, clauses in contracts have meant that Leeds have been powerless to stop key players leaving.

Manager Daniel Farke stated: “This morning was pretty emotional because he more or less said goodbye.

“He said goodbye in a pretty emotional way to each and every staff member and to each of his team-mates. 

“I expect in the next 24 to 48 hours, it will be confirmed and I’m pretty sure we will be without him.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueRutter GeorginioLeedsBrightonChampionship
Related Articles
Forest, Leeds move for SC Freiburg defender Ogbus after Milan rejection
Exclusive: Revie's Leeds - a decade of dominating Liverpool and Man Utd
Brighton move to trump heavyweights for Leeds dazzler Summerville