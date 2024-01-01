Leeds boss Farke: Rutter farewell was emotional

Leeds United departing star Georginio Rutter has said a tearful farewell to the Championship club.

The Elland Road side are set to lose yet another key player from last season’s squad, with Rutter on his way to Brighton.

Given they were unable to secure promotion to the Premier League, clauses in contracts have meant that Leeds have been powerless to stop key players leaving.

Manager Daniel Farke stated: “This morning was pretty emotional because he more or less said goodbye.

“He said goodbye in a pretty emotional way to each and every staff member and to each of his team-mates.

“I expect in the next 24 to 48 hours, it will be confirmed and I’m pretty sure we will be without him.”