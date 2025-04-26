Tribal Football
Van Nistelrooy lays out demands in order to remain Leicester manager
Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy says he should be in charge of transfers this summer as they prepared for a return to the Championship.

The Dutchman admits he wants to stay on with relegated Leicester, but wants control of recruitment.

He said, "It's my job to plan for recruitment.

"I'm responsible for the footballing part of the football club. I take it very seriously. 

"I can't wait because we have to continue to work and prepare. So we've been doing that for quite a long time.

"I've evaluated the current squad and how to move forward, the positions that need reinforced."

 

Transfer plans kicked off in February

"Obviously now with Jamie Vardy going that was a big part of those conversations, which as I say, started in February.

"I want to involve the academy and build a foundation of homegrown players who can apply the highest standards in football. And play with intensity and character and soul like Jamie always did. 

"It's clear where I stand. But it can only improve when there's alignment and total clarity on where we're going. 

"Until then the work continues." 

