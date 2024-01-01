Lee Sharpe exclusive: Man Utd can beat Man City in Community Shield; Amad instead of Antony

With both Manchester City and Manchester United returning to the UK with a mixed bag of results from various summer encounters they face each other in the Community Shield Saturday afternoon.

A match which traditionally marks the entrance to a new season and surprisingly it is a trophy which Manchester City have lost in the previous three years. Could Manchester United make it four on the bounce thus securing their first Community Shield win since 2016?

“I fancy a good game with plenty of goals and I'm hoping United can turn them over again, of course,” former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe tells Tribalfootball with a hopeful smile on his face while thinking back to the surprising win in the FA Cup-final.

“Manchester City will want a bit of revenge after losing that final. I think they went into that expecting a bit of an easy game and came away unstuck. Also, I’m not sure how strong the starting 11 will be for United. They have some players still coming back from international duty and looking to get fit. It will be very difficult of course but in a one-off game against the big teams United can topple anybody.”

Leading Manchester United out once again is Erik ten Hag and while Sharpie is satisfied United have kept the Dutchman on as manager it also surprises him.

“I wanted him to stay anyway and have one more season, so I'm glad he's getting another chance. But I'm surprised because of what went on around the club at the end of last season, when they were openly admitting that they were talking to other managers.

“I thought that was a weird thing to do when you still had a manager in place. But I think Ineos came in and said “he's not been given the best platform to be successful anyway”. So, they brought in a different coaching staff and a different perspective and philosophy.”

Van Nistelrooy will help Højlund and co.

One of the new additions to the staff is former super-striker Ruud van Nistelrooy which caught a lot of people by surprise, Sharpe included.

“Having already been a manager job and been in the number one role to then come in and be a coach is a step backwards, I suppose, as far as roles concern. But as far as clubs, obviously, it's going to be a step up from the size of the club. I think he'll be a really good addition as it's not going to do any harm to the strikers at Old Trafford. I think he'll give them confidence as well as little insights into scoring goals,” Sharpe believes and points to Rasmus Højlund as an example.

“We can see that he's got the raw talent, but I think he just needs a little bit of coaching and a little bit of calmness in front of goal. Maybe a little bit of work on decision-making at times and composure. I think van Nistelrooy can teach composure to the strikers when they get in front of goal. Last year United created a lot of chances but just didn't put them away and I think with a little bit of composure and a little bit of experience they can start scoring more goals.”

To that end, United has brought in Joshua Zirkzee while they’ve brought in Leny Yoro to prevent goals being conceded. Two understandable acquisitions Sharpe believes.

”With Varane leaving and with the injury situation they had in that area last season, where they didn't have a stable back four for most of the season, they definitely need a centre-half. For him go get injured in his first outing is not a good sign, though."

Diallo instead of Antony

While Sharpe expects Zirkzee will help Højlund score “a bundle of goals” this season, he is very keen on seeing a bit more of Amad Diallo this year as well.

“Every time he put a shirt on and got on the pitch last season, I think he was magnificent. He looked sharp, his work rate was good, I think he created chances. He looked comfortable and sharp on the ball. I was certainly surprised he didn't have more time on the pitch than Antony last year. I thought Anthony had a lot of time on the pitch and still struggled to produce”.

In the midst of a new season coming up and staff losing their jobs it seems Manchester United is also planning a new mega arena and Lee Sharpe is all in favour of a new ground.

“It will divide opinion as a lot of people will be traditionalists and not want to leave Old Trafford. But if you're going to get back to the top of the ladder and be the best and the biggest team in the world with the best facilities, then a new ground is what's needed to attract the best players, to give them the best chance to put in the best performances.”

- Lee Sharpe was talking to Tribalfootball on behalf of Betideas