Moyes speaks out about Ten Hag's biggest problem at Man Utd

Moyes speaks out about Ten Hag's biggest problem at Man Utd

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has outlined current boss Erik ten Hag’s biggest problem.

Moyes, who was unable to last longer than 9 months in the hot seat after he replaced Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, gave some advice to the Dutchman.

Advertisement Advertisement

He believes that neighbors Manchester City and their boss Pep Guardiola are Ten Hag’s biggest issues.

“Overall, United’s biggest problem isn’t their manager or their players, it’s Manchester City and Pep Guardiola," Moyes said on the Up Front with Simon Jordan podcast.

“Erik ten Hag is fighting it at the moment, but he’s done well given the massive amount of pressure on him.

"Sometimes issues with the manager are easy things for the players to use as excuses."