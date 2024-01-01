Lee set to leave Ipswich for Norwich in shock move

Ipswich Town U18s lead coach Olly Lee is set to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Lee is being tipped to join the academy at Norwich City as the next step in his career.

Advertisement Advertisement

The ex-Luton, Gillingham, Hearts and Birmingham midfielder took on the role at Ipswich in January.

He previously spent time at Tottenham’s youth setup, with TWTD breaking the news about his departure.

The source adds that Wright has been working with Matt Pooley with the U18s and the U21s recently.

The club will be looking for a more permanent replacement for Lee in the next few months.