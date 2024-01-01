Tribal Football
Most Read
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision

Lee set to leave Ipswich for Norwich in shock move

Lee set to leave Ipswich for Norwich in shock move
Lee set to leave Ipswich for Norwich in shock moveTribal Football
Ipswich Town U18s lead coach Olly Lee is set to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Lee is being tipped to join the academy at Norwich City as the next step in his career.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The ex-Luton, Gillingham, Hearts and Birmingham midfielder took on the role at Ipswich in January.

He previously spent time at Tottenham’s youth setup, with TWTD breaking the news about his departure.

The source adds that Wright has been working with Matt Pooley with the U18s and the U21s recently.

The club will be looking for a more permanent replacement for Lee in the next few months.

Mentions
Lee OllyIpswichNorwichBirminghamGillinghamHeartsPremier League
Related Articles
Everton boss Dyche convinced of McNeil potential after Ipswich performance
Ipswich defender O'Shea: Everton goals not good enough
Dyche insists Everton dominated for victory at Ipswich