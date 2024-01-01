Dyche insists Everton dominated for victory at Ipswich

Everton boss Sean Dyche felt they dominated for Saturday's 2-0 win at Ipswich.

Iliman Ndiaye and Michael Keane struck for the visitors.

“I’m really pleased, a very professional performance,” Dyche said. “I thought we delivered a very strong performance defensively today to make sure we looked after the lead.

“I thought the shape of the team was good to make sure we saw the game through.

“They have done amazing and are fighting for everything, which they need to do, of course.

“It’s difficult but I thought we showed a bit of authority today all round with our professionalism and the shape of the team.”

Dyche continued: “In many different areas we looked a threat, and maybe you could argue the main gripe is that we didn’t score more goals, but our game management was good today.

“People have questioned that, but it shows the team are learning – doing the hard bit, the ugly bit, to make sure we looked after ourselves. So there was a lot of pleasing aspects.

“I must say our fans have filled the away end again. It’s a long journey after some terrible weather so I thank them for their support as well.

“Both our goals are good finishes. We know Keano is a very good finisher and we want goals to come in different ways so I'm pleased with that. The most pleasing part, though, was how we handled the game. It’s not easy coming to these grounds because they’re full of energy and belief.

“To come here and deliver a very good professional performance, I thought was very, very pleasing. We handled the game well and handled the last 10 minutes well, which we haven't always done, but we did today and we looked more like we could deal with the ball.

“Our shape was good, our energy was good and there was a second clean sheet on the trot.”