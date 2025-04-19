Le Tissier: Not all Southampton fans unhappy with relegation

Southampton and Premier League great Matt Le Tissier has slammed the current team.

Le Tissier admits their relegation season has been difficult to watch.

He told The Sun: “This has been a tough season to watch.

“We’ve had relegations before but never quite on this scale.

“It’s hard to watch a team which is so far away from the rest of the division. That was probably the toughest season that I have had to watch us play football — it’s been a real chore.

“It’s not been enjoyable seeing our team get outclassed on a ­regular basis.

“It’s not something I’m used to seeing even when we were close to getting ­relegated when I was playing.

“We were reasonably competitive and had a go.

“We might have suffered a bit in a lack of quality but never in terms of having a real fight for it.

“But there just didn’t seem to be that amount of fight in this team and that’s symptomatic of a lot of footballers this day and age.

“There doesn’t seem to be the same connection between the players and the fans on the terrace like we had.

“I was in at least five relegation scraps. We never got relegated — and definitely four went to the last day of the season.”

Relegation can work in Saints favour

However, Le Tissier believes some Saints fans will be happy to return to the Championship and rebuild.

He explained, “When we went to the play-offs last season I would say there was a 50-50 split with Saints fans who didn’t want to go up because of exactly what has happened.

“I was speaking to a lot of them a year ago and they were saying they didn’t mind if they lose the final.

“That’s not a great position to be in as a football club where you know if you go up you are going to get battered every week.

“I’m quite happy to interact with people and talk about football all day long but their frustration is palpable.

“Most of that frustration is at the presence given out by the players that they don’t care enough about the football club.

“Clubs do have their ups and downs throughout the seasons-but this is a pretty big downer.

“And it shows just how low we’ve got to by the fact we are still fighting not to become the worst Premier League team ever with the number of points we’ve got.”