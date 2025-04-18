Villa captain McGinn says fan volume is imperative to beating Newcastle this weekend

Aston Villa captain John McGinn has called on Villa supporters to up the atmosphere once more for Saturday’s clash with Newcastle United.

McGinn was described as an "exemplary" player by French media after the club’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. The Scottish international took to X the next day to thank the supporters and hit back at those who doubted they would make it so far in the competition and PSG to the final minutes.

The 30-year-old described the atmosphere on Tuesday as the loudest he has ever known at Villa Park. Speaking ahead of their clash with the Magpies this weekend he asked fans to up the volume once more as they aim for a European qualification spot.

“They have been with us all the way. I know it is not easy. Paris, Southampton and then back here on Tuesday night.

“They will be with us on Saturday. We are going to need the same atmosphere. It is going to be a really tough game on Saturday and I can’t emphasize how important it is.”

Villa are currently unbeaten in 18 home matches in all competitions and a win against Newcastle is imperative in their hunt for a place in the Champions League next season. McGinn will lead his side once again this weekend in front of the home crowd and a win could push his side into 5th place in the Premier League.