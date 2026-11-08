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Le Bris gives worrying Xhaka update after Chelsea triumph

Le Bris gives worrying Xhaka update after Chelsea triumph
Le Bris gives worrying Xhaka update after Chelsea triumphPeter North / Actionplus / Profimedia

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has provided an update on Granit Xhaka's injury after the midfielder was forced off during Sunday's 1-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea at the Stadium of Light.

The Switzerland international lasted just four minutes before leaving the pitch, raising concerns over his fitness ahead of the upcoming international break.

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The former arsenal man, who was making his 50th appearance for the Black Cats, was replaced by Jules Ahoka as the Black Cats were forced into an early change against Xabi Alonso's side.

Despite losing their captain, the hosts recovered from the setback to secure a much-needed victory, with Enzo Le Fee scoring the only goal from the penalty spot in the 36th minute.

Speaking during his post-match press conference, Le Bris revealed the injury type, although the full extent of the problem remains unclear.

"It looks like a calf injury, but we don't know the extent. He felt it in the last sprint of the warm-up."

Sunderland will now have almost two weeks without a competitive fixture because of the international break, giving Xhaka time to recover if the injury proves minor.

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