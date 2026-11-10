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Joe Hart names Sunderland star who can turn their season around

Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey.
Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey.Profimedia

Sunderland head into the international break on the back of their first Premier League win since August after edging out a 1-0 home victory against Chelsea.

Enzo Le Fee's penalty sealed all three points at the Stadium of Light, to ease some of the pressure on manager Regis Le Bris, and move the Black Cats off the foot of the table and on to eight points.

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Their league form has been in contrast to their European results, with seven points gained from four UEFA Europa League matches, alongside a successful passage into the Carabao Cup quarterfinals next month.

Goals have been a real issue in recent weeks, with only Le Fee and Brian Brobbey managing three each in the Premier League, but former Manchester City No.1 Joe Hart believes the Dutchman can drag Sunderland out of their current slump.

"A strong No.9 is always one of my favourite teammates.

"I think there's nothing better than seeing them come up against a good centre-back, a real battle.

"I think Sunderland know when they have Brobbey on the pitch, they're a match for anyone. And that raises the standards of everyone else.

"I think when he catches fire, other players know they will get chances that they may not necessarily get.

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