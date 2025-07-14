Le Bris happy as Sunderland win at South Shields in preseason kickoff

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris was pleased with their preseason opener against South Shields.

The Black Cats won 4-0, with Habib Diarra making his debut on the day.

Wilson Isidor, Romain Mundle, Milan Aleksić and Ahmed Abdullahi scoring the goals for the win.

Afterwards, Le Bris told safc.com: “It was the sixth day of pre-season today. It was more or less another training session for the group.

“We decided to split the group into two halves and give 22 players 45 minutes each. It’s all about the connection with the game. It was good, and the conditions were good."

We must connect

On his plans ahead of the Premier League kicking off, Le Bris says he wants to bring the squad together.

“It is time to connect with the group,” he continued. “We built a strong culture last season and now it is time to welcome him (Habib) and to create references about his role on the grass and the connection he has to build to be competitive during the Premier League.

"It will take time, but we need to enjoy having new players in the building as well, because they reinforce the squad.

“It was good to see Niall (Huggins), Jenson (Seelt) and Ahmed (Abdullahi) at the level today because they struggled last season with many injuries.

“When you are a player at their level, you want to play – but it wasn’t the case.

“They have the opportunity of a full pre-season, and we know it’s really important to build this foundation for the future, so it will be good to see them again.”