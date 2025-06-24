Le Bris full of pride ahead of leading Sunderland in Premier League

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris admits he's full of pride after leading the club back to the Premier League.

Le Bris has reflected on what is to come for the Black Cats as they prepare for a return to the top-flight.

“The first feeling is pride,” he said.

“Bringing this great club and our amazing fans back to the Premier League means a lot. Seeing ‘Sunderland’ in the Premier League calendar again is pure joy — and also a reminder of the challenge we’re stepping into.

"We’ve earned the right to be here and compete.”

On the prospect of a new round of the Wear-Tyne derby, Le Bris knows how much it will mean to the Sunderland support.

Newcastle showdown will be important

He told safc.com: “Of course, I understand how important that match is to our supporters. The rivalry carries real meaning and energy in this region.

“But every game will be a top-level challenge. We’re focused on hunting every point, every week.

“We know the level will be higher, and the competition more intense. But we must enjoy the journey. We’ll approach it step by step, game by game — without overthinking.

“Our fans played a massive part in this journey — not just at Wembley, but in the tough seasons that led us here. Their passion builds a unique atmosphere, home and away, that lifts the team.

“We felt it during the play-offs, and we’ll need it again now. Sunderland is more than eleven players — it’s a club that emphasises togetherness, with a fanbase that shares the ambition with us.”