Le Bris confident he still has Sunderland backing as poor start continues

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris insists he still has the backing of the club despite their disastrous start to the Premier League season.

Le Bris’ side are rock bottom of the Premier League with just five points from their first nine games of the campaign, an incredible fall from grace from last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Newly promoted Coventry were the latest side to compound Sunderland’s misery, beating them 3-1 on Saturday (October 31).

The Frenchman is now under immense pressure to turn things around at Sunderland, and he insists he still has the backing from the club to do so.

Asked whether his side are in a relegation battle, Le Bris responded: “It’s obvious.

“If you look at the table, there’s no doubt about the situation. I think Sunderland in the Premier League for the second year has to have this mindset, the underdog mentality.

“I repeat, the situation is not unexpected. We started the season with this understanding of how demanding it could be, and it’s the case. So we are ready for that.

“Are we happy? I repeat, no. Are we worried? Always, because it’s football. Elite football is like that. You can’t relax at all.

“Are we combative? Yes. Are we resilient? Yes. Are we together? Yes. And we’ll bounce back quickly.”

Le Bris believes the club’s busy schedule has contributed to their struggles.

“We are growing fast. We are exposed this season with this busy schedule and it’s really demanding,” he said.

“Is it unexpected? I don’t think so. Many clubs last year experienced exactly the same situation.

“First year in Europe, you know that we’ll have on average 10 less points. It’s our reality.

“Does it mean that we are happy? Absolutely not. We have to get better because it’s hard to play this first half. It’s hard to not be able to play our football with confidence, with the ability to be ourselves.”

He also dismissed claims that he’s in danger of getting sacked.

“I’ve no doubt,” he said.

“We experienced so many difficult situations to achieve what we achieved, and we won’t give up just because it’s a bit tough at the beginning of the season.

“So, 100% I’m combative. I feel the unity of the club. I don’t feel that the players are trying to escape their own responsibilities, which is the most important, I think.

“For the staff, it’s the case. For me, it’s the case. So, I keep working hard.”