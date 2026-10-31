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Clinical Coventry stroll to win to keep Sunderland rooted to the bottom

Coventry City's Jack Rudoni celebrates scoring their third goal with Milan van Ewijk
Coventry City's Jack Rudoni celebrates scoring their third goal with Milan van EwijkREUTERS/Chris Radburn

Coventry City climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone after an impressive 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Sunderland, as the Sky Blues extended their dominant head-to-head record to just one defeat in the last 13 meetings (W6, D6).

In a battle between the Premier League’s basement boys, it was 19th-placed Coventry who started on the front foot against rock-bottom Sunderland, with Stephen Mfuni directing an early header wide.

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Having conceded first in a joint league-high six of the opening eight rounds, the Black Cats found themselves behind once again in the 17th minute.

A misplaced clearance from Trai Hume ended up at the feet of Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, who swept a brilliant first-time effort into the bottom corner for his first goal of the season.

Determined to find a swift response, Sunderland wasted a golden opportunity to draw level just four minutes later, as Brian Brobbey dragged a strike wide when one-on-one with Carl Rushworth.

That miss proved to be costly for the visitors, with Frank Lampard’s side doubling their lead in the 37th minute through Taiwo Awoniyi.

The Nigerian striker dispossessed Luke O’Nien 40 yards from goal, before advancing into the box and firing a clinical finish beyond Robin Roefs.

Armed with a two-goal cushion, Coventry carried their momentum into the early stages of the second period, and a third goal duly followed, with Jack Rudoni’s effort from 20 yards taking a heavy deflection off Omar Alderete to leave Roefs helpless in the visitors’ goal.

That sparked an immediate reaction from Regis Le Bris, as the Sunderland boss introduced Wilson Isidor and Chemsdine Talbi from the bench.

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Those changes had the desired effect for the Black Cats, with Enzo Le Fee pulling one back from the penalty spot after Ethan Pinnock was harshly penalised for a handball from close range.

Sunderland looked to up the ante with time heading into the final 20 minutes, as Brobbey headed wastefully over and O’Nien saw a goalbound effort expertly blocked by Mfuni.

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Despite the visitors’ pressure, Coventry held firm in the closing stages to secure a third league win in five matches, moving up to 15th in the table - four points clear of Le Bris’ side, who saw Alderete dismissed in the final minute of stoppage time.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jack Rudoni (Coventry City)

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Premier LeagueSunderlandCoventryBrian BrobbeyStephen MfuniRobin RoefsOmar AldereteLuke O'NienJack RudoniTrai HumeCarl RushworthTatsuhiro SakamotoTaiwo AwoniyiWilson IsidorFrank LampardChemsdine TalbiEnzo Le FeeEthan Pinnock

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