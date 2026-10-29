Le Bris hails Sunderland resurgence ahead of Coventry clash

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris believes his side are returning to their best after an encouraging run of performances ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter with Coventry City.

The Black Cats are unbeaten in three matches, including Wednesday's Carabao Cup victory over Brentford.

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Despite struggling with the demands of domestic and Europa League commitments, the Frenchman praised his players' response to the congested schedule and expressed optimism about maintaining their improving form.

“A new chapter, I think the last three games we were back to our standards, with different starting line-ups,” Le Bris told the media.

“It shows that we see a reaction to this busy schedule, and we’re getting used to it.

"It’s always a new story, a new chapter to write, and this game will be an exciting one, with our intention to be us and show up with our identity, our pillars, our foundations, and after that, the game will be the game.”