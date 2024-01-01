Lavia moves to assure Chelsea fans after Wolves absence

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has expressed his joy at the club’s latest result.

The Blues were 6-2 winners over Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Despite Lavia missing the game, he could not hide his delight at his teammates thumping Wolves on Sunday.

Lavia wrote on Twitter/X: "5 (star emoji) team performance! Let’s keep it going. ps: I’ll be back very soon.

“Nothing to worry about it’s going to be a long and exciting season for us Blues. (blue heart emoji)"

Manager Enzo Maresca did not elaborate on why Lavia was missing from the contest.