Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea STUNNED by Osimhen's contract demands
Cantona-esque? Beyond Ten Hag's anger Man Utd fans can be excited about Zirkzee's latest appearance
Arsenal boss Arteta calls for more signings
Fulham signing Andersen slams "cold and cynical" Crystal Palace

Lavia moves to assure Chelsea fans after Wolves absence

Lavia moves to assure Chelsea fans after Wolves absence
Lavia moves to assure Chelsea fans after Wolves absence
Lavia moves to assure Chelsea fans after Wolves absenceAction Plus
Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has expressed his joy at the club’s latest result.

The Blues were 6-2 winners over Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite Lavia missing the game, he could not hide his delight at his teammates thumping Wolves on Sunday.

Lavia wrote on Twitter/X: "5 (star emoji) team performance! Let’s keep it going. ps: I’ll be back very soon. 

“Nothing to worry about it’s going to be a long and exciting season for us Blues. (blue heart emoji)"

Manager Enzo Maresca did not elaborate on why Lavia was missing from the contest.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLavia RomeoChelseaWolves
Related Articles
Maresca seeks Chelsea winning momentum at Wolves
Wolves boss O'Neil: How we made it easy for Chelsea
Chelsea boss Maresca admits hooking Mudryk