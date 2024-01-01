Chelsea push to prise Van der Kraan away from Man City

Chelsea push to prise Van der Kraan away from Man City

Chelsea are preparing to appoint Glenn van der Kraan from Manchester City this summer.

The Blues are restructuring their academy after several high profile departures.Per football.london, Van der Kraan is highly rated for his work at City since 2020.

Advertisement Advertisement

He joined the Citizens from Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie, while he has a strong reputation for bringing through younger players.

He has already informed City of his decision to leave and will soon be able to join his new team.