Lange says "the club should feel proud" after Bergvall joined Tottenham this summer

Tottenham technical director Johan Lange has discussed how Lucas Bergvall snubbed top European clubs such as Bayern Munich and Barcelona to join the club this summer.

Lange travelled to Stockholm on a special assignment to try and pry Bergvall away from Djurgården as top clubs such as Bayern Munich and Barcelona swooped in for the talented teenager.

Despite Spurs being outsiders in the deal, Lange laid out the club’s vision, explained what they were building under manager coach Ange Postecoglou and their tactical style which clearly impressed the youngster.

He showed the Swedish star video clips to show how the midfielder would fit into Postecoglou’s front-foot team - which ultimately convinced him to join the club after months of speculation.

“(It was) not with the aim of him saying yes but the aim of him coming with his family to visit us,” Lange told the <i>London Evening Standard</I>.

“It is important to say we’re building a squad to be competitive here and now.

“This is not a project (for) five years’ time. We want to be a natural destination for the best talent out there and those things go hand in hand.

"The players (signed) are some of the best talents in Europe. They’re here to play now but of course with their age they have the potential to become even better, and that is exciting for everyone at the club.”