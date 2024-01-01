Lange says it "would be silly" not to lean on Levy's strengths as Spurs sign young stars

Lange says it "would be silly" not to play to Levy's strengths as Spurs sign young stars

Tottenham technical director Johan Lange has spoken on his role at the club and how he fits in with manager Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy.

The 44-year-old joined Spurs in October last year from Aston Villa and is responsible for overseeing the club’s recruitment, which has seen a plethora of young talent come through the doors this summer including the likes of 18 year old Archie Gray, 19-year-old Wilson Odobert, 18-year-old Lucas Bergvall as well as many more.

Postecoglou, Levy and Lange are all working together in the transfer market and their combined efforts paid off this summer as the club’s vision of the future came to life with many young stars being persuaded not to join the likes of Bayern Munich but to come to North London instead.

Lange spoke on Levy and how his expertise and experience give Spurs a perfect combination in the market.

“Daniel has great experience and a fantastic network,” Lange told the <i>London Evening Standard</I>. “Not to play to that strength would be silly. Ange and I have ongoing discussions all the time about the squad. It’s far from only about transfers... (but) of course, when we come close to the window, it’s about how we want to ideally end up after the window.

“When I speak with Daniel and Scott Munn (chief football officer), it’s more about strategy and developing the club overall. Daniel’s network can play a part of some transactions, case by case, but he will never go in and have an opinion about whether a certain player is a good fit or not.”