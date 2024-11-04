Tribal Football
Lampard says Onana will develop into a world class player at Villa

Ansser Sadiq
Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard expects Amadou Onana to prove his worth at Aston Villa.

The defensive midfielder has enjoyed life at Villa Park since arriving from Everton in the summer.

The 23-year-old has played next to countryman Youri Tielemans in a midfield two this season.

“He is a great talent,” Lampard told Sky Sports. 

“He has many qualities. Thanks to his physical abilities, he is very strong defensively and he also regularly scores a goal. 

“He was very important to us at Everton, but I believe that he will continue to grow at a team like Aston Villa, with a good coach, good environment and a lot of competition.”

