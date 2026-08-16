Lampard reportedly interested in two Chelsea stars including outcast Mykhailo Mudryk

Coventry boss Frank Lampard is looking to sign Chelsea stars Mykhailo Mudryk and Josh Acheampong.

Chelsea legend Lampard is keen on drawing away two Blues stars as his side prepare to fight against relegation next season following their Championship win last season.

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This is Coventry’s first season in the Premier League since 2001 and they go up against fellow promoted sides Ipswich Town and Hull City in a race to stay in the top flight as bookmakers predict all 3 will go straight back down.

Coventry have invested in Caleb Yirenkyi, Carl Rushworth, Lous Tchauouna, Aurele Amenda, Gustavo Hamer, Frank Onyenka and Normal Bassette so far this summer but reports from talkSPORT and Metro reveal Lampard wants Mudryk and Acheampong.

Acheampong has racked up 44 appearances for Chelsea and has since been linked with a loan move to Premier League rivals Crystal Palace as he seeks the game time to progress as a player.

Meanwhile, Mudryk has finally returned to the pitch after his doping ban was lifted last month. The Ukrainian hasn’t touched featured for the club for 2 years and is set to leave the side before the new season begins.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said he was “very happy” to welcome Mudryk back into his squad but admitted that it was ‘too early’ to evaluate his performance levels.

Lampard could snap up the pair in the coming weeks as the transfer window remains open. Acheampong would be a solid addition at the back but concerns may be raised over Mudryk who won’t be ready for a full 90 minutes for a long while to come.