Lampard expects new signing Caleb Yirenkyi to have very successful career

Coventry City coach Frank Lampard was full of praise for new signing Caleb Yirenkyi after the teenager impressed in his unofficial debut against Monaco on Friday.

Yirenkyi, who joined the Sky Blues as their record signing a week ago, was trusted to start in their final pre-season game ahead of the new season.

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The 20-year-old caught the eye with his performance, making countless interceptions, persistently running across the field and providing the assist for Loum Tchaouna.

After the game, head coach Lampard revealed the club needed to convince the Ghanaian to join the newly promoted side, with a number of clubs in Europe interested in his signature.

"We got a lot of belief in Caleb here. He's a player that we are very happy to have brought to the club. He was wanted by many clubs around Europe. We sold the project to him"

Yirenkyi's transfer from Nordsjaelland is worth an initial €27 million, which could rise to €30 million once performance-related add-ons are factored in.

It is the largest transfer fee Coventry have ever paid for a player and the fourth time they have broken their own record this summer window.

It is also the largest fee ever received by any club in Scandinavian football, surpassing the €25 million Nordsjaelland themselves collected when they sold Ernest Nuamah to Lyon in 2023.

Despite being only 20 years old, Lampard is confident the Right to Dream graduate will go on to have an incredible career.

"He's a good, talented player and young. We believe he's going to have a big career. He's a big addition to the club, and we saw signs against Monaco, and hopefully we see a lot more."

Coventry City will mark their return to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years when they travel to face reigning champions Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on August 21st.