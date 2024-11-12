Coventry owner King reveals Lampard talks

Coventry owner Doug King has revealed that he is interviewing Frank Lampard for the head coaching job.

The Sky Blues sacked Mark Robins, a hugely popular manager, earlier this season.

Now they are seeking a permanent replacement to help them progress up the Championship table.

King told Sky Sports: "We've received a huge amount of CVs from high-quality people of which Frank is one.

"We've done nothing on that process... but clearly we're in the international break, we'll be assessing everything.

"We'll work out who's going to make the shortlist and we'll go from there."