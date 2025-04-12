Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Van Dijk AGREES new Liverpool contract
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Chelsea see Garnacho as a major target this summer as Man Utd prepare huge clear out
Man United join Bayern Munich in race to sign £60m-rated Brighton star

Lage takes legal action against Palace co-owner Textor over manager claim

Paul Vegas
Lage takes legal action against Palace co-owner Textor over manager claim
Lage takes legal action against Palace co-owner Textor over manager claimMANUEL FERNANDO ARAUJO / EPA / Profimedia
Bruno Lage has launched legal action against Crystal Palace part-owner John Textor.

The former Wolves manager is taking action after believing he'd be offered the job with Palace or Olympique Lyon, another club Textor owns.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Telegraph says Lage is sueing Textor for £6m in damages. American billionaire Textor is contesting the lawsuit.

Lage claims he has a contract signed by Textor stating he'd be offered the position of manager of Palace or coach of Lyon.

It's suggested the contract was inked after Lage was appointed coach of Botafogo, another club Textor owns.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCrystal PalaceLyonWolvesBotafogo RJLage BrunoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle set to make £62.5M bid for Wolves' Cunha with Isak set to stay
Forest demand £100M for Gibbs-White as Man City and Liverpool interest grows
Ferdinand orders Man Utd to chase Palace star this summer: He reminds me of Carrick!