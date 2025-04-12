Lage takes legal action against Palace co-owner Textor over manager claim

Bruno Lage has launched legal action against Crystal Palace part-owner John Textor.

The former Wolves manager is taking action after believing he'd be offered the job with Palace or Olympique Lyon, another club Textor owns.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Telegraph says Lage is sueing Textor for £6m in damages. American billionaire Textor is contesting the lawsuit.

Lage claims he has a contract signed by Textor stating he'd be offered the position of manager of Palace or coach of Lyon.

It's suggested the contract was inked after Lage was appointed coach of Botafogo, another club Textor owns.