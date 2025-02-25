Lacroix enjoying first season with Palace

Maxence Lacroix was thrilled after Crystal Palace secured a sixth straight clean sheet and fifth consecutive away win.

The defender played a key role in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Speaking to Palace TV, Lacroix expressed his pride in the team’s defensive resilience.

He said: “We are really happy. It's always difficult to win away, and we did it in the last five games, and we also had this clean sheet.

“It means a lot. It means a lot about the quality of the mentality away. And now we have to win at home – I think this is what the people are waiting for!

“After the game, when you win, you're just waiting to go and celebrate with them. This is what we can see. I don't know how to describe it.

“You have to be inside to see it, but it's a pleasure to play here, to play for Crystal Palace and to play in front of these fans.”