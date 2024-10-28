Lacroix delighted after first Palace win: I'm so happy

Crystal Palace's first win of the Premier League season was a long time coming and a great feeling.

That was the view of centre half Maxene Lacroix, who finally got to taste success in the league with his new team.

Arriving in the summer to replace Joachim Andersen, Lacroix put in a great display next to captain Marc Guehi in defense.

"It feels unbelievable," Lacroix told Palace TV after victory over Tottenham.

"I'm so happy. I'm so happy for the team, I'm so happy for the fans, for this character.

"We trained a lot, we showed a lot today and this is what the fans and the people want to see. This win, I think we deserve it."

"I think it's not only defensive, I think it's all the team," he added.

"Today we played well.

"We had a clean sheet, so a clean sheet for a defender and a goalkeeper is always good.

"But today I just want to say thanks to our strikers because they scored."