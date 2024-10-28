Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Odegaard: Arsenal players excited and ready for Liverpool
Gavi mocked Vini Jr as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid: 4-0, 4-0!
Ten Hag fumes as Man Utd defeated at West Ham: Unfair and unjust

Lacroix delighted after first Palace win: I'm so happy

Ansser Sadiq
Lacroix delighted after first Palace win: I'm so happy
Lacroix delighted after first Palace win: I'm so happyTribalfootball
Crystal Palace's first win of the Premier League season was a long time coming and a great feeling.

That was the view of centre half Maxene Lacroix, who finally got to taste success in the league with his new team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arriving in the summer to replace Joachim Andersen, Lacroix put in a great display next to captain Marc Guehi in defense.

"It feels unbelievable," Lacroix told Palace TV after victory over Tottenham. 

"I'm so happy. I'm so happy for the team, I'm so happy for the fans, for this character.

"We trained a lot, we showed a lot today and this is what the fans and the people want to see. This win, I think we deserve it."

"I think it's not only defensive, I think it's all the team," he added. 

"Today we played well.

"We had a clean sheet, so a clean sheet for a defender and a goalkeeper is always good.

"But today I just want to say thanks to our strikers because they scored."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLacroix MaxenceCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Palace matchwinner Mateta: Victory over Spurs very important
Vicario slams Spurs' "lack of desire and fight" after Palace defeat
Glasner delighted with Palace victory over Spurs: That's the benchmark