Kristiansen says he was in "a grey area" before becoming a Leicester starter again

Victor Kristiansen has spoken about his standing within the Leicester City squad and has praised manager Steve Cooper for letting him burst back into the first team.

Following a year on loan at Italian side Bologna, Kristiansen has emerged to become a Leicester City starter again and has started in the first three Premier League games of the season.

Enzo Maresca’s departure gave Kristiansen the chance to return to the fold at the club and he has started against Tottenham, Fulham, and Aston Villa.

The Danish star spoke about his return and how happy he is to be playing again.

“It was uncertain and I was in a bit of a grey area. But I'm happy to be a Leicester player again. There is a new boss who has to look after his employees, this is how it is in all workplaces. Fortunately, he saw my way.

“I think we are in a good place. But it is clear that as a promotion side, we have to fight to maintain our position in the Premier League.”