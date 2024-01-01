Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
Petit slams Chelsea signing Sancho
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start

Kraay on Man Utd striker Zirkzee: I've rarely seen a player of his age who has it so together

Kraay on Man Utd striker Zirkzee: I've rarely seen a player of his age who has it so together
Kraay on Man Utd striker Zirkzee: I've rarely seen a player of his age who has it so together
Kraay on Man Utd striker Zirkzee: I've rarely seen a player of his age who has it so togetherTribalfootball
Dutch pundit Hans Kraay hailed the performance of Josh Zirkzee in Holland's win against Bosnia last night.

Zirkzee was superb on his full debut for the Oranje.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kraay said afterwards: "I've rarely seen a 21-year-old (23) boy who has it so together.

"Gravenberch, Reijnders, Schouten and Simons were very good, but that's all partly because of him. You can play football so well with him."

Kraay sometimes misses a bit of venom from Zirkzee.

"But I think he can be the type that scores at least twenty goals every year. He was just really good tonight, whether he goes deep or not. A really nice footballer to play with."

Mentions
Premier LeagueZirkzee JoshuaManchester United
Related Articles
Holland players full of praise for Man Utd striker Zirkzee
Man Utd boss Ten Hag delighted Zirkzee already off the mark
Cantona-esque? Beyond Ten Hag's anger Man Utd fans can be excited about Zirkzee's latest appearance