Kraay on Man Utd striker Zirkzee: I've rarely seen a player of his age who has it so together

Dutch pundit Hans Kraay hailed the performance of Josh Zirkzee in Holland's win against Bosnia last night.

Zirkzee was superb on his full debut for the Oranje.

Kraay said afterwards: "I've rarely seen a 21-year-old (23) boy who has it so together.

"Gravenberch, Reijnders, Schouten and Simons were very good, but that's all partly because of him. You can play football so well with him."

Kraay sometimes misses a bit of venom from Zirkzee.

"But I think he can be the type that scores at least twenty goals every year. He was just really good tonight, whether he goes deep or not. A really nice footballer to play with."